8th grader Paris Hilton harassed by teacher: ‘He kissed me in the car!’

It wasn’t until years later that she admitted to herself that THAT wasn’t okay.

When Paris Hilton was a teenager, she was harassed by a teacher. The 42-year-old now reveals this in her new biography “Paris: The Memoir”.

The man whom Paris describes in her book as a handsome young teacher and calls him “Mr. Abercrombie” calls her “a crush,” Hilton writes.

When she was in the eighth grade, he gave her his phone number – with a request to keep the contact secret.

“Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special.” Paris Hilton next.

It shouldn’t stop with the phone. Because “Mr. Abercrombie actually dared to secretly visit his student one evening. When her parents Kathy and Richard Hilton weren’t home. A performance that would probably make the hairs on the back of everyone’s neck stand up.

Paris got in his car – and “the teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me”. In her book, Hilton describes how the teacher approached her and clearly went too far.

Paris Hilton also opens up about her inappropriate relationship with her teacher in her new biopic, Paris: The Memoir Photo: /AP

Her parents caught her and “Mr. Abercrombie” in the car when they got home, the 42-year-old recalls.

With the words “Why did you make me do this?” the teacher is said to have blamed his student for everything.

That summer Paris was sent to France by her parents to live with her grandmother. For many years she denied what happened, did not want to deal with the inappropriate relationship.

Paris Hilton in July 1996. She was 15 at the time and still in school Foto: Getty Images

“It was decades before I could even pronounce the word ‘pedophile,'” writes Paris Hilton in her book. “Putting him in the role of child molester was putting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t do that.”

But her traumatic experiences, of which there have been quite a few, are part of her life, which always looks so glamorous to many on the surface. “It was just about time I told the truth,” explains Hilton interviewed by Forbes magazine about her motivation to reveal things about herself that she hasn’t talked about before.

“I hope people can understand me better now,” said Paris Hilton, who gave birth earlier this year with the help of a surrogate first time mom has become. “And that they see that there is so much more to me than they knew.”