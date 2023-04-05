Gardening equipment at rock-bottom prices: Einhell blade shredders reduced by 40 percent

Make your garden fit for the summer: a practical knife shredder with free accessories is now available from Otto and is cheaper than ever. We’re reviewing the deal.

With a shredder, you can turn garden waste into fine shreds and reuse it for mulching beds or on the compost. A recommended one Einhell model is now radically reduced at Otto and is therefore available at record low prices. The scope of delivery also includes spare knives worth 15 euros. We present the practical garden tool in detail:

Saving tip: At Otto you are currently getting a 10 percent discount on the DIY and garden categories, including on products that have already been reduced. Further information and the discount code can be found on the respective product detail page. The prices shown here already include the additional discount.

Top deal in detail: Einhell knife shredder GC-KS 2540

With the Einhell blade shredder, you can chop up garden waste quickly and reliably. This not only ensures a tidy garden; Finally, you can reuse the finely chopped material for mulching or on the compost.

The shredder has two robust reversible knives made of special steel, which together with the powerful motor output of 2,500 watts ensure effective operation. The large funnel opening also makes it easier to feed in the chopped material up to a branch diameter of 40 millimeters. The hopper has a safety seal and folds down for cleaning and maintenance.

There are also plus points for the motor protection switch, the integrated transport handle and the shredded material collection bag. This can be fixed quickly and easily with hooks. The tamper included in the scope of delivery enables the shredded material remaining in the hopper to be fed in quickly and safely.

That’s why we recommend the electric shredder

You can tidy up your garden with the shredder: the Einhell blade shredder is a practical and effective garden tool that is ideal for hobby gardeners. The high-quality model is now available from Otto for less than 90 euros, making it cheaper than ever! You save almost half the RRP and also get free replacement knives worth 15 euros. It’s worth hitting!

