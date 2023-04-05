Citizens do agree with the rate increase: deputy

Chihuahua.— Neighbors of neighborhoods such as Villa Juárez and those of the Vistas Cerro Grande corridor in the city of Chihuahua, are in favor of an increase in the public transport fare, in exchange for an improvement in the transport service public.

This was stated by the deputy Andrea Daniela Flores, representative of District 18 and president of the Commission of Works, Public Services and Urban Development and Mobility, prior to the meeting of the Transportation Advisory Council to discuss the issue of increasing public transportation.

“I, as a representative of District 18, in the neighborhoods have received comments from the neighbors, that they agree to an increase in the transportation rate, as long as all the promises that the carriers have made as new units, that pass on time, that the service is not cut off early…”

“Sometimes because of the bad service, people end up paying more for transportation because they have to take an Uber, so they say: I end up paying 25 or 30 pesos for a trip because I need to get to my destination, so if the road goes up a bit, rate but I’m sure my truck will pass on time, they really don’t have a problem with this,” he says.

Regarding a possible subsidy from the State to the service, he said that it must be taken into account that public finances are hurt by the mismanagement of past administrations, however, a study could be carried out to review the possibility without affecting the balance of public finances.

According to his criteria, the issue of public transport has become too politicized and, in the end, the increases correspond to general increases in supplies and spare parts, which is not popular, but is necessary.