A tourist walks on the Yucatan beach... With a rifle!

A foreign tourist was captured on the beaches of Chicxulub Puerto, in Progreso, Yucatán, carrying a long weapon, which caused alarm among those who observed the scene.

When notifying the authorities, security elements arrived at the point and when intercepting the woman, she declared that it was a diabolo rifle, a version that was confirmed after examining the weapon.

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) reported that in the statement, the tourist said that she used to hunt birds.

“Videos broadcast on social networks showed the woman walking along the beach in the company of a man and two dogs; she was carrying a rifle on her back, which caused fear in some people, believing that it could be a firearm.

“The state police officers retained the rifle and invited the woman to go to the Legal Department of the SSP for the pertinent clarifications. The couple lives in the aforementioned port on a rented property,” the statement detailed.

The events occurred at kilometer 12.5 of Progreso beach, where the 4.5 caliber rifle was secured.