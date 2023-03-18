The probable alignment of River to visit Sarmiento on the eighth date of the Professional League 2023

For the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate He achieved triple G: win, like and thrash. He did it against Godoy Cruz 3-0, with a brace from Lucas Beltrán and the rest from Esequiel Barco, and he ranks as escort for leader San Lorenzo, who leads him by one point (16-15).
Now, the “Millionaire” by Martín Demichelis has on the horizon the trip to Junín to play against Sarmientonext Sunday, March 19, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Eva Perón Stadium, so we will review the XI that DT has in mind, although he still has an important doubt.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. Demichelis uses it on the right and logically continues to perform.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – After his injury, the Chilean defender once again had minutes. If he gets well, he will be key to Micho’s defensive structure.
Left center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, somewhat exhausted after many minutes of dispute, the central defender who returned to the club and who has been scoring goals will play as a starter.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – His presence has caused Casco to move to the right. After a shaky start at center back, he is now improving in his natural role.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – He has not yet finished consolidating himself in the “Millionaire” team with memorable performances, but when it is his turn to play he is fulfilling, and once again trust is placed in him.
Left inside: José Paradela – He is going through the best moment since he arrived at River, converting often and making a difference with his game.
Hitch: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He is doing it in some games.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – Another who is going through the best form since he was in the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian has very good numbers in River regarding games and goals, although Demichelis remains in doubt in this place: he still does not know if he will decide for him or for Barco or Palavecino. Logically, if one of the two mentioned enters, the scheme will change.