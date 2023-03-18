DFB: Hofmann complains about non-nomination

Jonas Hofmann reacted annoyed to the non-consideration for the DFB squad. “I would have loved to have been there”, said the Borussia Mönchengladbach offensive man after the 2-2 win against Werder Bremen on Friday evening. A few hours earlier, national coach Hansi Flick had presented his squad for the upcoming international break – and dispensed with Hofmann.

Now it’s about “to be there in June”the 30-year-old looked ahead again, but also admitted: “Otherwise I draw a lot of energy out of it. That gives me more of a boost when I’m with the national team.” Other players experience this boost first.

