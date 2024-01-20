The romance between a buoy and a satellite comes to Sundance

PARK CITY.- Can Artificial Intelligence feel emotions like loneliness or love? And what will it feed on after humans disappear? Love Methe most surreal and original proposal of this edition of Sundance brings to Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as a buoy and a satellite powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), who begin a romance after humanity disappears from Earth.

Apparently the only two devices that survived, the buoy and the satellite in orbit, try to overcome their loneliness by conversing over thousands of kilometers and for millions of years, in an unlikely bond.

To build their personalities from scratch, they search the Internet for information about human civilization, and often imitate absurd and embarrassing human behaviors they find on influencers’ social networks.

“For us this is not a film about AI. But about us, from the perspective of AI,” said co-director Andy Zuchero, during the film’s world premiere in Utah, where the 40th edition of the film festival is being held. from Sundance.

“A bit like trying to address humanity in 2024,” he added.

Stewart and Yeun are the voices of the buoy and satellite and gradually appear on the scene in various visual formats while the machines build a surreal metaverse of their own.

“This is a world we’re no longer in,” Stewart said on the red carpet.

“The cry we leave (on the internet, which keeps the traces of humanity) is above all mame!” said the star of Twilight.

Stewart will premiere another film at Sundance today, January 20.

Love Lies Bleeding portrays a violent and criminal romance between a gym administrator and a bisexual bodybuilder.

Last night, Saoirse Ronan arrived with her The Outrun, in which she plays an alcoholic who returns from London to the sparsely inhabited Glenwood Islands of Scotland in her recovery process.

Sundance, a key stage for the launch of many of the most anticipated productions of the year, ends on January 28.

