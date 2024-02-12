The second child of the presenter Francisca Lachape is born

“Franco was born!” Francisca wrote in a story on the social network on Sunday, February 11, which she accompanied with a heart emoji and another of an American football, regarding the fact that the event would take place that night. Super Bowl of the NFL.

However, on the morning of this February 12, from a distance, the Dominican actress also joined her colleagues from Wake up America to formally introduce the little one, who came into the world at 9:50 am and weighed 9 pounds, and share what the birth was like.

“He was supposed to be born tomorrow, Tuesday, but at 1 a.m. on Sunday I kind of woke up, first my nose was unblocked and I could breathe perfectly, suddenly the contractions started and they felt like a little pain and they happened every 13 minutes and so on.” and they went on and on and I endured pain until 5 in the morning because I thought my water had to break,” Francisca commented.

The winner of the ninth season of reality Nuesta Latina Beauty commented that the contractions did not stop, and that was when she decided to go to the hospital.

“The contractions kept increasing and it hurt until I told Francesco: ‘Baby… no, no, this hurts too much and they are more and more close together, I think we have to go to the hospital.’ And when I got to the hospital I arrived at 6 centimeters, almost like I have the baby in my house,” she said through a phone call to her colleagues Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, Ral González.

Likewise, he noted that when he saw him for the first time he felt a lot of love. “She gave me a lot of feeling, she cried, her father did too, and yes, as they say, love multiplies.”

The first photographs of the new member of their family were shared on Francisca and Despierta Amrica’s Instagram account. “With you #BabyFranco, son of Francisca and Francesco. Welcome to the world!” reads the publication.

Honor family

Regarding the choice of the name, the presenter explained on Facebook some time ago that she was looking for an Italian name that would rhyme with the father’s last name; That’s why she made a list of possible names and showed it to her husband.

“I was like looking for Italian names not only because I am married to an Italian but because my children’s last name is an Italian last name, so I wanted it to match their name. I make a list of the names that I liked and I told Francesco: ‘sit here, I think we already have the name,'” he said.

Although at that time, his partner was not attracted to any of them, he explained that he later showed her one that was not on the list and that she liked and that she hoped he would have the same reaction.

“When he reads the name he adds another name. Then he shows it to me and the name was Franco Raffaele. My father was also called Rafael, so we continue honoring the family. And then he tells me: ‘Look, Franco was a very special family member, very important for us, someone who helped my dad a lot and who I loved very much and who I would definitely name a son of mine after him.’ He became so special to me that without me knowing that he had an important meaning for Francesco “I also chose it on my own,” he added.