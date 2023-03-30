The Senate returned to session after four months and there was a scandal

The Senate returned to session this afternoon after several months of inactivity, amid questions from Together for Change to the ruling party for the alleged claim of wanting to impose an “anti-regulatory agenda.”

With the presence of 70 legislators, the Upper House was able to resume its activity from November and despite the fact that the necessary quorum was achieved, the special session is not exempt from crosses.

The opposition alliance believes that the Frente de Todos is trying to impose an “unregulated agenda.” In this context, there was a strong clash between the head of the Frente de Todos interblock, José Mayans, and his partner from Together for Change, Alfredo Cornejo. The man from Mendoza had indicated that today’s priorities should be the appointment of judges in Rosario since “the problem of drug trafficking is an absolute priority for the majority of Argentines, not only for that city.”

“The specifications of Rosario, Santa Fe and Córdoba have not wanted to be dealt with and we ask that with which we are going to make a motion of order requesting the following motion to modify the order of treatment be put to the vote,” Cornejo said and listed the specifications of judges and then the opinion of the Lucio Law.

“We also propose that the treatment of the rest of the issues that are in session be postponed with preference for the next session on April 13,” Cornejo added.

“It’s total pettiness,” Mayans retorted and warned that “since there is no consensus there is pressure for opportunities to say we deal with our issues,” and demanded that the opposition “not be unfair.”

Faced with this scenario, the blocks of Together for Change and Federal Unity withdrew from the Senate premises in rejection of the decision of the House authorities not to vote on their motion of order in which they asked to alter the order of the agenda.