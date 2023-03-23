The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife has started filming

Filming has officially begun on the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and they started the first day by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the film’s director and co-writer Gil Kenan alongside co-writer and executive producer Jason Reitman. The film that is referred to as Ghostbusters Hell’s Kitchen on its IMDb page goes by the name Firehouse on the filming, so we can probably guess that the final name will be one of these two names. In the sequel we will get to follow the Spengler family and of course we get to enjoy the main actors from the previous film, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and best Ernie Hudson. This time the journey goes back to the roots where the film franchise began, namely New York and it is rumored that it will take place in the well-known old fire station that we recognize from the first two films. And it also looks like we can look forward to seeing Ernie Hudson in a slightly bigger role in the sequel.

Jason Reitman has previously said: ” The character of Winston Zeddemore and Zeddemore Industries figures strongly into the future of Ghostbusters.”

The film premieres on December 20 later this year.

Are you looking forward to a sequel to our Ghostbusters?