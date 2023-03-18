The Shadow King (Netflix): what is the film worth with Kaaris as the headliner?

This Friday, March 17, 2023, Netflix unveiled on its platform The Shadow King by Marc Fouchard. On the poster, the rapper Kaaris. But then what is this umpteenth drama located in the suburbs worth? Discover the opinion of Tele-Leisure.
Kaaris plays big arms in The Shadow King, available on Netflix since this Friday, March 17, 2023. At first glance, the screen presence of the rapper from Sevran (93) may surprise many. However, this is not his first exercise on a film set, he who already has five films to his credit. Among them, the thriller Bronx by Olivier Marchal, released in 2020 on the SVOD titan’s platform. He slipped into the skin of Max Beaumont, a cop from the Marseille anti-gang squad. “I can be offered any role because I’m a good actor.” he also confided to TF1 during the promotion of the film. We have been warned.
An original idea by Kaaris
Last year, Netflix unveiled its line up which included The Shadow King. A fiction based on an original idea by Kaaris, and clearly inspired by a Malian legend. Set in the city of Les Murets, in the suburbs of Paris, the plot follows two brothers born to a different mother. On the one hand, Adama, having lost his sight following an accident, played by Alassane Diong (seen in the superb Skirmishers with Omar Sy). On the other, Ibrahim (Kaaris), the eldest, who quickly fell into drug trafficking and delinquency during his youth. Experienced as a real trauma, the death of their father triggers a terrible fratricidal war, not without consequence on the daily life of the district….
Nothing new under the sun
Wretched, BAC North, Athena… For a few years, films about the suburbs have been parading on the big and small screen. Generally muscular and captivating fictions that question the difficult life in the city. The Shadow King takes up the strings of the genre with much less success. If the story, a bit mystical, holds up thanks in particular to the performance of Alassane Diop, the key moments are sorely lacking in pep and emotion. Marc Fouchard seeks efficiency, in vain. Intimidating by his stature, Kaaris nevertheless does the job and fulfills his role of thick brute who does not do lace. We expected no less from him.