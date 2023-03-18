Ephemeris: the Argentine Association of Actors has been in operation since 1919

It is one of the most important representative groups of Argentine art. We talk about the Argentine Association of Actors which is one of the oldest unions in the country, since since 1919 it has been in charge of defending and protecting the rights of artists.

This guild is headquartered in a building that was declared a National Historic Monument and is very close to the National Congress. But the Argentine Association of Actors It has 13 branches in cities in the interior of the country.

They travel the country in search of the defense of the actors.

One of the most deeply rooted slogans of the Argentine Association of Actors the thing is Their mission is federal, since they constantly seek the protection of their affiliates in each of the provinces of our territory..

The concepts pursued by this group They are to regulate, manage and control the labor activity of the actors. In addition, they are permanently in search of creative and new cultural activities.

They usually participate in activities and marches.

Hand in hand with its authorities,seeks the development of acting training activities for artists from all over the country and it has its own establishments to be able to provide help to those who are parents and, also, for the tourist aspect.

For example, has its own hotel in Villa Giardino, Córdoba and has social and mutual servicessuch as the Pantheon of Actors, school kits and its own social work (OSA, Obra Social de Actores) that provides complete medical assistance to its members.

The union headquarters is 100 meters from the Congress.

a constant fight

The Argentine Association of Actors is in a permanent state of struggle to be able to sanction, promulgate and, finally, regulate the Actor’s Law, something that would further protect the old age of its members.

Alejandra Darín is one of the main references.

Ricardo Darín’s sister, Alejandra, who is also an actress, has long held the position of president of the association, something that has generated great acceptance and also some detractors.