The state, in the ‘top’ of pension debtors

In Chihuahua, 187 people were denounced in February, according to the records of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), for non-compliance with their family assistance obligations, which places the state as the third in the country with the most irresponsible parents.

In first place since these records began (2015) has been the State of Mexico, which by February 2023 had 259 complaints for this crime. In second place is Guanajuato, with 196, which throughout 2022 and so far this year has fought for this place with Chihuahua.

In fact, in January 2023, the second place was for Chihuahua, with 204 reported cases.

Of the 187 in February 2023, 80 belong to the municipality of Chihuahua, which makes it the town with the most cases nationwide, well above the 52 in Tepic, Nayarit or León, Guanajuato. In addition, the data indicates that it is the second month that it has remained “in the lead” this year, although in all of 2022 it did not drop such a step, separating itself in more than, at least, 20 cases from the municipality in second place.

For its part, Juárez registered 24 cases in February of this year, two more than in the previous month, but outside the 10 municipalities with the most parents who do not meet their child support obligations and others that the law requires.

On March 22, the Senate of the Republic unanimously approved the creation of the National Registry of Food Obligations, along with other adjustments to the General Law on the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

In an official statement in this regard, the Senate announced that if a person is on that list after not having fulfilled their food obligations for 90 or more days, they will not be able to process a driver’s license, passport or identity and travel document, participate for positions of popular election, or in selection processes to assume the position of judging person at the local and federal level.

In the same way, they may not process any immovable property before a notary public, or establish or transfer real rights.

“This certificate will also be required in marriage applications, a situation in which the official person of the Civil Registry must inform the contracting parties, if any is in the National Registry of Alimentary Obligations,” reported the Senate. Debtors, mothers or fathers, may not leave the country while they have unfulfilled obligations.

[email protected]