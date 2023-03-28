“The story of my burnout through a pack of dogs”: “Canis Familiaris”, a wacky and brilliant series

Among the hundreds of series presented this year at Series Mania, one (in competition in the Short Formats category) immediately stood out because it is clever, minimalist, crazy (in the sense of Disney’s dog) and because, when the platforms and the majors are onslaught of special effects, cliffhangers and stars, she has made the opposite choice of a story to the bone (in the sense of the object that canines adore) .

In a neat residence, dogs meet each morning to go about their business in the absence of their master. Except that that day, Max the labrador is not gniacal, he is depressed and refuses to lead the gang. In a word, power is vacant. Who will take it and for what project? Could it be Chaussette, the enthusiastic little dog and a little dork, Sultan the imposing Newfoundland, the manipulative poodle Rocky, the oldest Semolina…?

In the costumes and the role of pets, we find experienced actors such as Bruno Sanches (“Catherine and Liliane”), Vincent Deniard (“Clèves”), Guilaine Londez (“Benedetta”) but also a surprise, the photographer Alice Half. Above all, we notice a newcomer to the world of scriptwriters and showrunners: Joris Goulenok who, with few means, a lot of ideas and mastery, proves that a good series is first and foremost a good script, good dialogues and a touch of madness in an often stuffy industrial universe.