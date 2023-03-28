A big hole, a construction fence: A construction site in Berlin-Mariendorf has been idle for months

This construction site at the corner of Gersdorfstraße and Blumenweg has existed for more than half a year. Since then, the access road to the Blumenweg has been closed; the BSR no longer manages to dispose of all the garbage cans in the cul-de-sac. The bins are next to the barriers. On Gersdorfstrasse, motorized traffic must always switch to the opposite lane. However, no work is being done on the construction site, only a large hole was dug, which fills up with rubbish over time.

In July 2022, the water company found damage to a sewage shaft. Astrid Hackenesch-Rump from Berliner Wasserbetriebe says that in order to fix this, it is necessary to replace a sewage pressure pipe with a diameter of 50 centimetres.

In order to be able to carry out this work, Gersdorfstrasse, a main road, had to be completely blocked. “We have been trying to get a permit for this since the summer of 2022.” So far, this has not been given. Due to the damage to the shaft and the subsidence of the road, the pit could not be closed again and the barrier removed, says Hackenesch-Rump.

The Senate Transport Administration is responsible for approving the road closure. The authority justifies the fact that it has not yet granted this that the diversion route in question is also being built: “The designation of a local diversion via Attilastraße and Ringstraße in the direction of Alt-Mariendorf is due to construction work by Deutsche Bahn to rebuild the Dresden railway not possible in the area of ​​the Attilastrasse railway overpass.”

This work should not be completed until the summer holidays so that a diversion is possible. Then the Gersdorfstraße could also be closed and the construction work of the water company could begin. Until then, however, it is now planned to set up a temporary traffic light so that traffic can be guided more safely along the construction site.

