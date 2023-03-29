The Tech Monotributo advances in Congress: how will the new regime work and when will it become law?

The project that establishes a Simplified Regime for Small Technological Taxpayers, also known as “Mono-Tech” o “monotributo tech”It started to advance in congress although the differences between the ruling party and the opposition on the suitability of the new system, they question the term in which it could become law.

The initiative that seeks to grant a special billing regime for professionals who export services based mainly on the “knowledge economy” was approved by the Chamber of Deputies with 111 votes in favor, 11 against and 85 abstentionscorresponding to Together for Change and the Left Front, and was turned over to the Senate.

The central axis of the project promoted by the Frente de Todos at the request of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is that These professionals will be able to enroll in the new regime when they receive income of up to US$30,000 per year and pay the treasury through a scheme of differentiated scales, provided that they carry out their activity in the country and its use is carried out abroad. .

However, Together for Change disagrees with the initiative. They argue that it is not possible to legislate for particular situations and that with the new regime the government tries to put another “patch” on the gap between the different exchange rateswhich means that it is not convenient for those who export their services to enter the currencies.

Within this framework, the abstention of the main opposition bench and the rejection of the Federal Interbloc raises Doubts about whether the ruling party will be able to approve the law in the Senate and when, given that there the Frente de Todos lost its majority after the bloc broke up and would need the support of a part of Together for Change or the new Federal Unit block.

Who will be able to adhere to the new Tech Monotribute?

The project contemplates a long list of activities that can be adhered to to the new Simplified Regime. Among them, everything related to the development of software and IT and digital servicesfrom design and coding to debugging and remote support.

The Chamber of Deputies advanced with the treatment of the project and now it will be up to the Senate to sanction the law

Also This includes the exercise of “eSports” or electronic sports carried out by so-called “gamers” and which often generate income within the framework of professional-level competitions on online or offline platforms.

Those who develop services of audiovisual production and postproductionincluding the digital format, and activities such as the biotechnology, bioeconomics, bioinformatics, neurotechnology and genetic engineering.

Among the activities covered by the new regime are the nanotechnology and nanoscience; the aerospace industry and satellite and engineering for the nuclear industry.

The list continues with the manufacture, development, maintenance and introduction of “goods and services oriented to automation solutions in production” such as artificial intelligence, robotics, industrial internet, internet of things, augmented and virtual reality, among others.

Monotributo Tech: what would the new scales be like?

The project seeks that those people who export services linked to technology can receive their income in dollars when, in the 12 calendar months immediately prior to the date of joining the “Mono-Tech”, are less than or equal to u$s30,000. For this, a scale of three billing categories.

The lowest category within the new regime for technological services will be D, which will include those who register annual income of up to US$10,000. Those who fall within that billing limit must pay as a tax the fee corresponding to category D of the local monotributowhich today amounts to $9,245.06.

The project establishes a differential regime for those who develop technological services abroad

Those who receive income from between US$10,000 and US$20,000 yearly will enter the category F and they must pay the fee corresponding to that same category of the local monotribute, which is currently $15,712.40.

Finally, in the highest scale there will be those who register income for up to US$30,000which must be registered in the category H pay the fee that today is $31,347.16.

Meanwhile, those who are enrolled in the local monotribute and also adhere to the “Mono-Tech” must add to the integrated tax for exports the amount of the integrated tax corresponding to category H of the Simplified Regime for the activity of provision of services.

On the other hand, the project establishes a special exchange regime by which people registered in the monotributo tech will be exempt from the obligation to settle the dollars originated by their activity in the Free Exchange Market (MLC)but they will have to deposit the sums they collect in a special account in foreign currency.

Differences between the ruling party and the opposition

During the debate, the differences between the ruling party and the opposition that cast doubt on the progress of the project in the Senate were exposed. the official Carlos Hellerpresident of the Budget Committee, stressed that the bill poses “a new tax scheme so that professionals who invoice in dollars on small scales can collect in that currency”.

In this sense, Heller stressed that “the objective is to incorporate into the labor market” many professionals and especially young people “who are outside the system” and at the same time “prevent brain drain”.

Those who enroll in the tech monotribute will have a differentiated exchange rate regime

In turn, the puntano Alexander Cacacefrom Juntos por el Cambio, criticized the project, pointing out that it tries to cover itself against the consequences of the underlying problem, which is, according to what it said, “the exchange legislation that Argentina has” which means that those who work abroad “lose” when they bring their earnings into the country.

“The truly useful measure is that those who register are not obliged to settle in the free exchange market,” said Cacace, who considered that the initiative is due to the government’s need to attract dollars and that the initiative hardly meet the targets which highlights officialdom.

In a similar sense, it was expressed Ricardo Buryailealso from Together for Change, stating that “the problem is the exchange rate delay” and compare the effects that the new regime would have with the generation of the “soybean dollar”

Instead, the official Daniel Arroyo He acknowledged that “undoubtedly what needs to be done is a comprehensive tax reform” but highlighted the need for “many young people” who “sell services to the world” who need a new regime such as the one proposed by the project.