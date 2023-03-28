Biden: Israel cannot continue on this path

Five people detained on suspicion of involvement in the Kalmar murder

– Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned, Biden told reporters, according to AFP

– They cannot continue on this path, and I have sort of made it clear, he continues.

After months of mounting protests, Netanyahu backed down on Monday and paused the bills that critics say threaten Israel’s status as a democratic country. The break lasts until the next session of the Knesset parliament in about a month.

Biden says he hopes the controversial bill is scrapped and Netanyahu hopes to reach a compromise.

– But that remains to be seen, says Biden.

He adds that he has no plans to invite the Israeli leader to the White House.

There are massive protests in Israel – the reason is a criticized bill that, among other things, would protect the corruption-accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being deposed. Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

