Biden: Israel cannot continue on this path

– Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned, Biden told reporters, according to AFP

– They cannot continue on this path, and I have sort of made it clear, he continues.

After months of mounting protests, Netanyahu backed down on Monday and paused the bills that critics say threaten Israel’s status as a democratic country. The break lasts until the next session of the Knesset parliament in about a month.

Biden says he hopes the controversial bill is scrapped and Netanyahu hopes to reach a compromise.

– But that remains to be seen, says Biden.

He adds that he has no plans to invite the Israeli leader to the White House.

Watch the clip below to get a better idea of ​​the situation in Israel.