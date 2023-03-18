The technologist has registered all the current sales and is still the migliore of the beginning of the year

Il technologico regge all’ondata di vendite ed è ancora il migliore da inizio anno: qual futuro per STMicroelectronics? – proiezionidiborsa.it
In a week that has seen the Ftse Mib lose 6.5%, the technology company has seen all the data sold, losing 1.34%. È il migliore da inizio anno anchors with a rialzo di oltre 30% in front of an Italian index that guadagna only il 7%. The strength of technology is also supported by the excellent performance of the NASDAQ which, with a rise of 11% more than that, is the greatest world index from the beginning of the year. But if the technological vendor has all the data of the vendor, how is it carrying the principal index of the vendor? We analyze, first of all, the situation and the prospects for the middle/long term for the title STMicroelectronics. Della situazione di breve ci siamo occupati in a precedent article.
Gli scenario of medium/long period for the title STMicroelectronics
the title STMicroelectronics (MIL:STM) has closed the March 17 quote at 45.445 euros, rising 0.38% compared to the previous quote.
Right from the start of the rialzo the first five seventies of the year, arriving in Guadagnare with another 30%, a lateral phase began that has seen the quotas move within the trading range €44,516 – €46,524. Sono ormai già sette settimane che le quotazioni si muovono all’interno di esta intervallo. At this point only the breakage of one of the two livelli indicates potrebbe dare direzionalità alle quotazioni.
Al rialzo l’obiettivo più probabile potrebbe colocarsi in area €50, while al ribasso in area €41.
I punti di forza e di bolezza
punti forti
- Al netto di interesti, tasse, svalutazioni e ammortamenti, i margini dell’azienda risultano particolarmente elevated.
- L’attività della società è highly redditizia grazie agli elevati margini netti.
- The financial situation of the company appears to be excellent, which gives it a significant investment capacity.
- Negli ultimi 12 mesi, le aspettative di reddito futuro sono riviste più volte al rialzo.
- Negli ultimi 4 mesi, gli analisti hanno rivisto in modo significant sia le esteem sul fatturato che sugli utili della società. Consequently, we have widely reviewed the average price objective.
- Historically, the group has proven to be superior to all aspects.
punti deboli
- Secondo le attuali stime degli analistas, il potenziale di incremento dell’Utile Netto per Azione (EPS) per i fusimi anni apparently limited.
- Il livello di valorizzazione dell’azienda is particularly high if you consider i flussi di cassa generati dall’attivo.
- The company pays a dividend with low or non-existent returns.
- I prezzi obiettivo degli analisti del consensus differiscono significantly tra parrot. It is enough to think that the most optimistic scenario sees an 80% undervaluation, while that is pessimistic an 30% overvaluation. Ciò suppone giudizi divergenti e/o una difficoltà nel valutare l’azienda. The average objective price is a reduction of 20%.