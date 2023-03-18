They capture, in Edomex, a minor who hit Norma Lizbeth

Mexico City.- The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) reported that the minor who hit Norma Lizbeth, who died from said injuries, was arrested at a home in Teotihuacán, in the State of Mexico.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico obtained an arrest warrant against a teenager for her possible involvement in the crime of qualified homicide where the victim was also a minor,” the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The teenager was arrested after a search of a home in the Colonia Santa María Cozotlán, detailed the FGJEM, and was made available to a control judge at the Quinta del Bosque Internment Center.

Norma Lizbeth, 14, studied at the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal Teotihuacán “Los Jaguares”.

On Monday, March 13, he died as a result of the injuries he suffered in an assault by another student on the campus, which occurred on February 21.

“The proceedings carried out by this Prosecutor’s Office established that the assault suffered by the minor resulted in a head injury whose evolution caused her death,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.