UN believes that Assange’s extradition to the US would set a dangerous precedent

GINEBRA.- The special rapporteur of the HIM for freedom of expression issues, Irene Khan, defended the founder of WikiLeaks , Julian Assange considering that as an informant he enjoys special “protection” and his possible extradition to the United States would set, in his opinion, a “dangerous precedent.”

“Gathering and disseminating information, including on national security issues if there is public interest, is a legitimate exercise of journalism and should not be treated as a crime,” Khan said.

Assange is awaiting the High Court of England to rule on the judicial ruling that gives way to his extradition to the United States, where he faces a battery of charges that could result in a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Next decision for Assange

Julian Assange.jpg WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is led out of court where he appeared accused of breaching bail conditions seven years ago, in London, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. AP /Matt Dunham, Archivo

Khan is especially concerned about the application of the Espionage Act, “which does not provide any protection for the publication of information of public interest.”

The rapporteur also fears that a possible extradition will dissuade other investigative journalists from following in Assange’s footsteps, “in the United States and possibly in other areas of the world.” In this sense, she urged both the British and American authorities to guarantee that the right to freedom of expression is respected at all times, as established by the international commitments signed by these same countries.

Source: With information from Europa Press