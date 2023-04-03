17-year-old arrested: young people throw buses and police cars in Berlin

On Sunday evening, young people in Gesundbrunnen attacked a bus and an alarmed police car. As the Berlin police announced on Monday, the bus was hit by two unknown objects around 9:30 p.m. as it drove along Brunnenstrasse towards Gesundbrunnen station.

The 44-year-old bus driver then alerted the police. The arriving emergency car was also thrown at, a soda can hit the front window of the car. When the group of seven to ten young people fled, according to the police, a 17-year-old was arrested, who was handed over to his mother after determining his personal details.

A spokeswoman said the bus was damaged in the incident. However, the police could not provide any information on the extent. The nine passengers were not injured. The police car was not damaged. (tsp)

