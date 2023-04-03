Tire union resumes strikes at Bridgestone: complaint that it violates Argentine labor laws

Following Bridgestone’s decision to lay off 8 people, the union activated a strike that could be extended. In 2022 the conflict lasted for 5 months

He Single Union of Tire Workers (SUTNA) announced a schedule of strikes and demonstrations in the streets for next week against Bridgestone, “before an employer in rebellion against Argentine labor regulations.

will also be performed assemblies and a survey of the anomalies in the working conditions of all sectors and all teams, which will then be presented to the Ministry of Labor.

Specifically, what the union led by Alejandro Crespo It is the company’s refusal to improve the poor working conditions denounced and also because of the recent layoffs.

Precisely what he considers SUTNA is that the workers who were laid off represent “a clear response to the summons for poor working conditions ordered by the Ministry of Labor.”

Demands on Bridgestone

In this sense, it is required that Bridgestone “cease in its conduct of harassment of workers and that it conforms to the regulations in force in Argentina”.

And it was specified that “the company, after receiving the ministerial injunction for bad working conditionswhich specifically harmed the health of the colleagues, gathered the workers illegally and informed them that if they did not achieve a marked increase in production, they would not change any working conditions”.

SUTNA activated a strike following the layoffs at Bridgestone.

It was also noted that “all available government mechanisms should be implemented to curb the act illegal (in default against current regulations in Argentina) of this company, which causes a climate of permanent conflict, even in a year as socially, politically and economically complex as this one, instead of allowing it to increase its imports, for this we will carry out the corresponding claim in the Ministry of Economy”.

At the same time, they demanded Ministry of Labor that exhorts Bridgestone to annul the redundancies entered into. For now, from the labor portfolio they set a new hearing for April 5 at 12:30.

“High thermal loads”

It must be remembered that precisely from Labor it was that, in the middle of this same month, a report was presented after inspecting the plant that Bridgestone has in Llavallol, assuring that it was found that there are “high thermal loads”.

Given this, and noting that the situation represents a risk to the health of workers, the SUTNA presented the corresponding claims and demanded that changes be made to the facilities.

In addition, he carried out different measures of force both on the eve of Friday, March 24, and on the night of that same Friday, in what were the beginning of union actions that will now continue next week.

The survey of the labor portfolio was carried out together with the Superintendence of Occupational Risks and after the denunciations that the union carried out. And it was concluded that the conditions “put the health of workers at risk.”

The detail of the report says that the measurements in the Tractor Vulcanizing sectors, Presses 13 and 136, Tunnel, Banbury Mill 3, TS 8 Extruder and Final Inspection demonstrated that “the thermal load is so high that in these conditions one should only work 15 minutes per hour, and rest the remaining 45 minutes”.

And the text presented by the ministry leads Walter Correa says that “in the event that the company does not make the necessary modifications to lower the temperature, reduce exposure and increase rest times, health and safety are put at risk, generating problems that will increase over time”.