Russia: A blogger known for defending the military offensive in Ukraine was killed in an explosion in Saint Petersburg

“One person died and 25 were injured, 19 of whom are hospitalized,” said the governor of the city. Authorities announced the arrest of a young woman, who admitted bringing the explosive device.

A famous Russian military blogger, a fervent defender of the offensive in Ukraine, was killed on Sunday April 2 by “an explosive device” in Saint Petersburg, in the northwest of Russia. “Today a device of unknown nature exploded in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg”announced the Russian Investigation Committee, responsible for the main investigations in Russia. “One person died and 25 were injured, 19 of whom are hospitalized”said on Telegram the governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov.

According to the investigators, who opened “a criminal investigation” pour “murder by dangerous means”the victim is “the military blogger known under the pseudonym of Vladlen Tatarsky”.

>> Follow the latest news on the war in Ukraine in our live

A young woman arrested on Monday, Daria Trepova, admitted having “brought a statuette which exploded” in this cafe, in a video published after his arrest by the Russian Ministry of the Interior. When asked by a police officer who gave her the bomb, she replied that she would explain it. “later”. This Russian national is presented as an activist of the Anti-Corruption Fund of imprisoned opponent Alexei Navalny, banned in Russia since 2021.

Followed by more than half a million subscribers on Telegram

Aged 40 and born in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was followed by more than half a million subscribers on his Telegram channel. He had developed his community there, in particular by publishing, since the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, videos of analysis of the situation on the ground and advice for those mobilized, according to the Russian press agency. Cup. He said he supported Russia’s intervention in its Ukrainian neighbor.

Moscow on Monday accused Ukraine, with the complicity of supporters of Alexei Navalny, of having orchestrated the attack. The day before, an official of the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhaïlo Podoliak, had denied on Twitter any involvement, considering that it was a question of “domestic terrorism” due to rivalries within the Russian regime.