Nayib Bukele begins negotiations for the use of nuclear energy in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR_ The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to allow this Central American country the use of nuclear energy, the government reported this Friday.

Through the General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines (DGHM), the Bukele government delivered to the IAEA “the legal instruments that allow El Salvador to implement the safe use of nuclear energy,” the presidency reported in a statement.

“El Salvador is going nuclear,” Bukele wrote on the social network X.

Embed –

The documents from El Salvador were received in Vienna by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Argentine Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Among the documents delivered are an Agreement on Privileges and Immunities of the IAEA, which was approved this year by the Legislative Assembly, the signing of a Convention on Nuclear Safety, and another on the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

With the beginning of the process before the international entity, the Salvadoran government seeks to obtain the right “to have a vote and receive support to promote safe nuclear energy projects,” according to the statement.

The management is “an important step in the diversification of the energy matrix” and also seeks to “deepen El Salvador’s decarbonization objectives,” he emphasizes.

Source: AFP