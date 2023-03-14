The Tesla Model S Plaid finally reaches 350 km / h thanks to a new option

The Tesla Model S Plaid can reach blazing speeds but the manufacturer had restricted it below the 300 km/h mark. In question brakes not optimized for journeys at 320 km / h. A very expensive new option finally makes it possible to reach 350 km/h!

La Tesla Model S Plaid

In July 2022 a Tesla Model S Plaid had reached 350 km / h on an airport runway. To do this, a certain Guillaume André had integrated a module to bypass the restriction imposed by Tesla. Because for ordinary mortals, the car was limited to 262 km/h then to 282 km/h with the Circuit mode added in 2022. The reason for this restriction? The Tesla Model S Plaid’s brakes aren’t strong enough to work effectively at higher speeds.

By going to the product sheet of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the maximum speed of 322 km / h is always highlighted. But you have to look at the fine print that says such speeds are achievable only with “paid hardware upgrades”.

In detail, it is a $20,000 option named Carbon Ceramic Braking Kit. And it is finally about to be available. Earlier this month, some Model S Plaid owners received messages that the first batches of brake kits were coming out soon.

Got an extra $20,000 burning a hole in your pocket? Because it looks like Tesla is finally preparing to release the carbon ceramic brake kit for the Model S. pic.twitter.com/LbvijMOJKr — Zack (@BLKMDL3) March 4, 2023

What is the maximum speed of the Tesla Model S Plaid?

In addition, a certain Sebastian Vittel went behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S Plaid decorated with the famous brake kit. And the latter did indeed unlock the maximum speed of the car and even more. On a circuit, the driver would have reached 350 km / h according to his words.

However, we will have to wait before having the formal confirmation of his performance on video. “At the moment Tesla won’t allow me to post the top speed video for some reasons… I have to wait until they officially release the brake kit,” apologizes the pilot under his video.

As a reminder, the Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds. With a power of 1020 horsepower, it also benefits from a range of 600 km. It is sold from 138,990 euros.