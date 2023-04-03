The two teams from Madrid won in Spain

Real Madrid thrashed Valladolid 6-0 at home and maintained the 12-point difference with leader Barcelona, ​​in a match played at the Santiago Bernabéu and corresponding to the 27th. day of LaLiga of Spain.

The goals of the Merengue team were scored by the Frenchman Karim Benzema on three occasions, the Brazilian Rodrygo and the Spanish Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio.

The victory allows those led by Carlo Ancelotti to reach 59 points, 12 behind the “culé” team, which added 71 points after beating Elche on Saturday.

At the beginning of Sunday, Celta de Vigo, with the entry of Argentine Franco Cervi, tied 2-2 with Almería, which had midfielder Lucas Robertone as the starter.

At the end of the day yesterday, Villarreal beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at home and Atlético de Madrid defeated Betis 1-0 with a goal from Argentine Ángel Correa in the 44th minute of the second half.

The 27th The date began on Friday with the goalless draw between Mallorca and Osasuna, while on Saturday Girona 2-Espanyol 1, Athletic Bilbao 0-Getafe 0, Cádiz 0-Sevilla 2 and Elche 0-Barcelona 4.