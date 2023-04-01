The unexpected decision of El Trece with the Guido Kaczka program

This year, with the aim of continuing the good run in terms of ratings, Guido Kaczka and its production gave “Los 8 Escalones” a twist and renewed it. During all previous seasons, the game show had a fixed jury, but for several weeks the panel has been rotating with different figures from the local media. Now, the presenter announced a new change.

The channel made a decision with the future of the program.

The question and answer cycle Guido Kaczka in its beginnings it distributed a base of one million pesos. From there, the participant could begin to redouble their bet and increase the amount. For a few months, the prize rose to two million. But, unexpectedly yesterday, the star entertainer of El Trece reported a new change: “Ladies and gentlemen, this may be the last question, but yes, yes, yes, calm down, I’m going to give the news,” said the actor.

kaczka continued with the news: “This is the game of the 8 steps of the two million, as it says there, the categories. I want to tell you that, in Los 8 escalones, from April 10, Monday April 10, the same route that Gabriel, Sergio, and everyone did, as always, will produce a winner, yes or yes, a winner. But from Monday, April 10, that winner will win 3 million pesos, 3 million pesos. Three million each game. From Monday April 10, whoever wins, wins 3 million pesos “the driver explained euphorically.

This announcement of guy It comes hand in hand with the relaunch that the Solcito channel will do on April 10. That Monday will be loaded with premieres, including the long-awaited period novel and drama, “ATAV 2”. On the other hand, several of the formats that changed their schedule due to low ratings will return to their usual slot. The nocturnal prime time of the air signal will undergo a modification and will be with the radio host at 9:15 p.m., while the Pol-ka fiction will go at 10:45 p.m.

New programming for El Trece.

Nicole Neumann’s reaction that did not go unnoticed

Nicole Neumann is one of the jurors accompanying Guido Kaczka in “The 8 Steps”. Yesterday, in the middle of the game, the driver read a question related to the animal world and the model could not hide the impression on her face.

The TV presenter questioned the participant: “In our country, the offal called fat gut is the terminal part of the intestine of cattle, anatomically known as the rectum. True or false?”. The camera came to take the face of the activist who did not hide her particular reaction.