The United States promotes the sending of a multinational force to Haiti

RIO DE JANEIRO.- He United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday in Rio de Janeiro with representatives of Brazil to discuss the possibility of sending a multinational police force to Haiti . This initiative arises in response to the escalation of violence and the deep political and humanitarian crisis that affects the Caribbean country.

The meeting, called by Blinken within the framework of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, reflects the urgency with which the international community perceives the situation in Haiti . In addition to Brazil and the United States, representatives from Canada, Kenya and Haiti participated, as well as a delegation from the United Nations.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary of State highlighted the importance of addressing this challenge together, emphasizing that the success of the mission depends on international collaboration and the commitment to provide the necessary support to Haiti.

In this sense, Blinken announced that the United States could allocate approximately $200 million to support this initiative.

It is worth remembering that in October, the UN Security Council agreed to the deployment of a multinational mission led by Kenya in Haiti. However, a court ruling in Nairobi temporarily thwarted the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers, a decision the Kenyan government has announced it will challenge.

It is estimated that the multinational force will require at least 2,500 troops. During the meeting in Rio de Janeiro, several countries, including Canada, Benin, France, Germany and Jamaica, announced their willingness to contribute financial resources or personnel for this mission, according to the State Department in a press release.

Source: With information from AFP