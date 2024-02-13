The unprecedented November elections

Not even the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl could escape political manipulations.

After the final, last Sunday, President Joe Biden joked on the networks “Just as we planned,” he wrote, referring to speculation that everything was calculated so that Travis Kelce’s team would be proclaimed champion and his girlfriend, the popular singer Taylor Swift, recommended that he vote for the Democrat.

Trump earlier warned Swift not to be ungrateful because “I signed and was responsible for the Taylor Swift Music Modernization Act. “Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and he never will,” referring to legislation signed in 2018 to modernize copyright laws.

And, nine months before the elections, when the Republican and Democratic parties have practically outlined their favorites for the White House, the political offensive has no control.

The efforts to prevent former President Donald Trump from being head of the Executive again are in the hands of the Judicial Branch.

As for the current president, Joe Biden, the alarms have been directed towards his mental capacity to be able to serve another four years of service.

The conclusions of the Republican special counsel, Robert Hur, who investigated the accusations against him for the illegal retention of classified documents when he was vice president, of Barack Obama, have been devastating.

Biden angrily rejected the accusations of Hur, who described the president as an elderly person with a bad memory.

Whether Hur’s comment was disrespectful or not, Biden’s age and frequent mental lapses are the focus of public attention.

Although the US economy is going from strength to strength and inflation is low, “Is the president’s advanced age an economic problem?” the columnist, Rick Newman, asks himself, and then answers, “It certainly is, if he prevents his re-election and opens the door to a Republican with markedly different tax, business, and spending plans.”

Calls for Biden to allow someone younger to fight for the presidential nomination have become frequent for some time.

“I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election. “It is painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have achieved,” she wrote in the Washington Post Davis Ignatius, in September 2023, and he was not the only one.

For Trump, the Republican nomination depends on many legal factors such as the decision of the United States Supreme Court on whether to uphold the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court, which prohibited him from running for president in that State for trying to overturn the 2020 elections. and block the transfer of power.

Insurrection is not among the charges.

Everything indicates that the nine justices of the Supreme Court will decide favorably for Trump to remain on the ballot in Colorado, paving the way for his candidacy in other states that also rejected his eligibility.

This would be a victory for Trump, although he still faces other legal obstacles with four more trials awaiting him on a total of 91 charges.

If the trials take place before the Nov. 5 election, they would constitutionally put the country in uncharted waters.

Strangely enough, there is nothing in the Constitution that says an individual cannot seek the presidency if convicted of a crime.

Now, a Supreme Court ruling in favor of Trump, expected in March, would energize his lawyers to defend his case in court for crimes related to the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

If judges on the nation’s highest court ruled that Trump violated the 14th Amendment by inciting the insurrection, a jury would have to reach the same conclusion.

Biden has stated that Trump’s actions in 2020 showed that he was unfit to be president and that being re-elected would be the end of American democracy.

This bold electoral slogan is losing steam amid concerns about Biden’s age and mental condition, especially when he later referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as Mexican president.

These errors undermine popular confidence, especially on complex foreign policy issues that can make the difference between peace or war.