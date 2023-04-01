The US and Mexico close plan against the violation of rights in Manufacturas VU – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 31 (EFE).- The Government of Mexico agreed with the United States on a reparation plan that addresses the denial of the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining at the Manufacturas VU company, located in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, northern Mexico, Mexican agencies reported this Friday.

In a joint statement issued this day, the Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and of the Economy (SE) indicated that the agreement “derives from the consultations carried out between both governments based on the investigation carried out by the Government of Mexico in said company under the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)”.

This is because the investigation “confirmed the existence of acts of employer interference to the detriment of the union that holds a certificate of representation and other conduct that hindered the good faith negotiation of a collective bargaining agreement.”

The reparation plan, indicated the note, includes various actions and commitments by Manufacturas VU aimed at guaranteeing the full validity of the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining and creating conditions for union activities in the company to be carried out in an environment neutral and safe.

In addition, it provides strategies for training, awareness-raising and legal advice to workers in matters of collective rights.

The STPS and the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration (CFCRL) will monitor due compliance with this agreement.

The note noted that the “respectful and constructive” dialogue between the governments of both governments “allowed this request for review to be adequately addressed without the need to interrupt trade between the parties or request the establishment of an international panel.”

For its part, the Government of Mexico endorsed its commitment to comply with the rules established by the Labor Reform of May 1, 2019, as well as the labor provisions contained in the T-MEC in favor of workers in Mexico and the free trade in the North American region.