Tomorrow in the newspaper EL DIA...

The Buenos Aires PJ and another gesture towards Cristina. Máximo Kirchner headed the provincial council of the Provincial Justicialista Party, today called for a mobilization towards the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for next April 13, in repudiation of the ruling that disqualified Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner from public office.

The drama of the trucks “sucks water” in La Plata. Cases of large vehicles subtracting drinking water directly from the network in a completely irregular manner and without any type of authorization and that “leave the neighbors without a drop” are repeated.

Tense report with Rial and strong statements by Jey Mammon. The former driver of La Peña de Morfi decided to provide a note to, as he explained, give his version of the facts. In this context, and after talking about his former relationship with Benvenuto and his current relationship with the media, he unloaded on his interlocutor, whom he reproached for his attitude towards the case.

Y everything left by the Pincha matches receiving Newell’s and el Lobo on their trip to Rosario.