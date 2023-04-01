Geiner Alvarado was captured: former minister is involved in the criminal network of the government of Pedro Castillo

Geiner Alvarado was captured, confirmed the General Commander of the Police. channel N

Jorge Angulo, General Commander of the National Police (PNP), confirmed this Friday the capture of the former minister Geiner Alvaradoinvestigated for allegedly integrating a criminal organization into the government of the former president Pedro Castillo.

The arrest occurred after César San Martín Castro, who presides over the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, issued preventive prison against the former head of the Housing and Transport offices.

The magistrate varied the appearance with restrictions that the ex-minister had and for which he had to remain within Lima and Callao, report on his activities on the last day of each month and pay a financial surety of 35,000 soles.

Alvarado He was intervened in his truck by members of the Intelligence Directorate (Dirin).

