The US urges the Prime Minister of Haiti to accelerate a political transition

WASHINGTON_ The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, held a conversation the day before with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, in which he urged him to “accelerate a political transition” in the Caribbean nation, scene of a wave of violence that has blocked the country.

“Blinken expressed support for a proposal developed in partnership with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and Haitian stakeholders to accelerate a political transition through the creation of an independent, broad-based presidential college,” the State Department said in a statement. statement released this Friday.

According to US diplomacy, this measure would make it easier for Haiti to move towards “the deployment of an International Security Support Mission and free and fair elections.” The country’s internal politics was practically blocked after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

“The Secretary urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability in Haiti so that the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free of violence and despair,” the State Department reported.

Thus, the Joe Biden Administration has appealed to encourage Henry and “other key stakeholders” in Haiti to “reach a compromise that will end the current political stalemate.”

In recent weeks, Port-au-Prince has once again been the scene of an increase in violence between gangs vying for control of the capital, after 4,500 prisoners managed to escape from the capital’s main prison.

Source: EUROPA PRESS