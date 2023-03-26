The video and the complete message with which Mauricio Macri announced that he will not participate in the next elections

Mauricio Macri announced that he will not be a candidate

This morning, the former president Mauricio Macri He put an end to the unknown that existed regarding his political future and confirmed on his social networks that he will not be a candidate in 2023. He did so through a video, where he was convinced that Argentines are going to elect “the best president to represent us.”

“I share with all of you the current certainty that Argentina is in a difficult state to recognize. We are adrift, without driving, cut off from the world, alone. The anguish that this situation produces is located in the middle of the chest, ”he started by saying a film that is a little more than 6 minutes long.

Performed practically in close-up, Macri assured that today the greatest fear that people feel “is losing their job, needing help for health and not getting it, that retirement is not enough, that they rob us or that our children leave the country” .

But then he assured that he was convinced that this dark time had already begun to end: “I feel it in my heart and I trust the decision of the Argentines to leave it behind forever”.

News in development….