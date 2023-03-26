Famous driver breaks down in tears, revealing that her family took their own life

Monica NogueraI can’t help but burst into tears, when opening up about his biggest fears, and in full live broadcast, the driver of “Sale el Sol”, ended up breaking down in tears, revealing that members of his family have taken their own lives.

In The Truth News We let you know that in one of the recent morning broadcasts of Imagen Televisión, a therapist came to talk about fears and how much they can affect a person’s life.

Given this, it was Mónica Noguera, who, with complete sincerity, spoke about the fears she has in her life, admitting that she is afraid of not being able to control her thoughts and impulses, a situation that made her talk about one of the saddest episodes of her life. : the suicide of his grandfather and his aunts.

Mónica Noguera breaks down in tears in the middle of the program

Mónica Noguera breaks down in tears when talking about the death of her grandfather and aunts.



The host Mónica Noguera, who was part of the controversial program “De Primero Mano” and to which she said goodbye, for not wanting to talk about the lives of celebritiesleft viewers in shock, breaking into tears, for talking about their fears.

Mónica Noguera, who has been characterized by speaking openly about various aspects of her life, admitted that she is afraid of the sea, because on one occasion she was about to drown, however, what she fears the most is the depression and sadness:

“My worst fear has always been and I have fallen into deep depressions, not being able to control your mind. I am very afraid of those holes of sadness, those abysses into which you fall, even though you had a marvelous reality on the outside. Depressions scare me a lot,” she said.

In front of the therapist, the driver revealed that these fears are related to the fact that her grandfather and his sisters committed suicide, an issue that left her very marked: “My grandfather and his sisters committed suicide, that is why it is so difficult for my”.

Given this, the specialist recommended some exercises so that he could overcome these fears, to which the host said: “Grandpa, I honor your life, I honor your history and your destiny and the best way to do it is to stay in life.”







Monica Noguera ex couples

One of Mónica Noguera’s most controversial romances was with Fher de Maná.



Monica Noguera’s love life has been highly controversial, she was married to Guillermo del Bosquewith a businessman with whom he lived in Miami and about whom very little is known, and also with fher olveraleader of Maná, with whom he starred in many controversies.

Monica Noguera has not had biological childrenHowever, in his social networks he boasts Natasha Noguera as his daughter.

Despite the controversies she has faced in her career, the beloved host, Monica NogueraCurrently, she is presumed radiant and enjoying her professional success.

