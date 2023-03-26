Creative market as a crowd puller

The Easter market for creative workers attracted hundreds of visitors to the cultural stage in Schruns

It was already clear at the entrance that something very special had to take place on the Schruns culture stage this Sunday. Because numerous visitors found themselves in small groups at the entrance and talked to each other, while others waited for a very special freshly brewed coffee and the little ones gathered around the life-size dinosaur “Ruby the Raptor”. In the entrance area, the Easter exhibition by a florist surprised everyone with small and large decorative items on the Easter theme. But there was really a lot going on in the hall itself. Numerous visitors cavorted between the 19 exhibitors and let themselves be carried away by so much creativity and ideas.

In addition to self-sewn colorful children’s items, there were also beautifully designed ceramic utensils, some of which had also been lovingly decorated. But also creatively designed T-shirts, unique decorative items made of concrete, everyday objects made of stone sheep’s wool designed with a lot of imagination, beautiful self-crocheted baskets, self-made bags in various sizes or hand-made knives, as well as extravagant jewelery were offered on this Sunday. The topic of “upcycling” was also taken into account and so, in addition to school cones, purses made from climbing ropes were also offered for sale. The fact that a creative market is an absolute attraction was also true on this Sunday. “Last year we already had something like this in front of the shop on a small scale and it went very well there,” explains Eva Themel, the organizer and owner of the “hees store” in Schruns.