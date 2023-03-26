A gendarme shot dead in Guyana in an operation to fight against illegal gold panning

A GIGN gendarme was killed in Guyana on Saturday March 25 during an infiltration operation on an illegal gold panning site, in the heart of the Amazon forest.

The soldier killed in Guyana on Saturday March 25, was 35 years old and father of two children. This Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer from the GIGN branch in Cayenne was taken to task by an armed band while he was leading an undercover operation in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. A mission to fight against illegal gold diggers, many in Guyana.

Hit by a bullet, the gendarme did not survive his injuries. In 2012, two other soldiers had already been killed by garimpeiros. For Guyanese deputy Davy Rimane, the state must therefore mobilize more against illegal gold panning. Words collected by Serge Massau, Guyane la 1ere.

The protest movement against the pension reform continues in Martinique

This week, activity on the island has been disrupted by the blocking of the refinery, a commercial area, roads, not to mention the demonstrations. Martinique, where many are forced to retire well after the legal age. This is the case of Alain Legendrie, at 67 he continues to sell pastries on the side of the road. Pedro Monnerville, Martinique the 1st..



It’s a first: a video game whose action takes place in New Caledonia

Her name ? Bye. It was released on Tuesday March 21. Players embody a young girl endowed with magical powers, who goes to the four corners of the Pacific archipelago. And according to the specialized press, but also New Caledonian players, the graphics are successful. Bye was developed by an independent studio in Montreal. Valentin Deleforterie, New Caledonia the 1st.