Erdogan gives Finland the green light to join NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to approve Finland’s planned NATO membership. Sweden will have to wait a little longer.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan supports Finland’s plans to join NATO. The ratification process will be initiated in parliament, Erdoğan said in Ankara on Friday. Erdoğan has thus at least partially given up his blockade against NATO’s northern expansion.

Unlike Finland, Sweden will have to wait for approval from Ankara. We still have to think about Sweden, said Erdoğan after a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. He said Finland’s membership of NATO would not be complete without Sweden’s.

The Turkish parliament could thus ratify Finland’s accession protocol by mid-April, when it will stop working before the Turkish parliamentary elections on May 14. So far, only the approvals from Turkey and Hungary are missing for the accession.

Months of Turkish blockade

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland decided last year to apply for NATO membership after a long period of military non-alignment. 28 of the 30 current alliance members have long since ratified the accession, and in Hungary a parliamentary vote is expected soon.

Turkey, on the other hand, has been blocking dual accession for months. Their objections are primarily aimed at Sweden, which they say is not active against “terrorist organizations”. Ankara is primarily concerned with the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK.

Sweden and Finland wanted to join “hand in hand”.

Since submitting the application in May 2022, Sweden and Finland have repeatedly emphasized that they want to be admitted to NATO at the same time and “hand in hand”. The Turkish blockade, which intensified after several Islamophobic protests in Stockholm at the beginning of the year, made this parallel step more complicated. It has therefore been rumored for some time that Turkey would first agree to Finland joining NATO and that Sweden could then follow suit at a later date.