Marius Colucci: Coluche’s son explains why he does not take care of Restos du Coeur

Marius Colucci returns this Friday, March 17 in Captain Marleau on France 2. On the occasion of this unpublished episode, the latter confided in his relations with Josée Dayan, the director of the series, as well as on Les Restos du Coeur…
This will delight many fans of Marius Colucci. This Friday, March 17, the latter returns for the fifth time in the role of medical examiner Oscar Langevin, in the new episode of Captain Marleau (our opinion). The actor therefore finds Corinne Masiero (who recounted his epic encounter with customs officers), without forgetting Yvan Attal and Amira Casar, who intervene as a guest. A rather unusual episode, since the crime Marleau is going to investigate took place during a reconstruction of a life-size Napoleonic battle! It is upon arriving on site that the colorful investigator will find her sidekick.
The funny confidences of Marius Colucci on his relations with the director Josée Dayan
On the occasion of the broadcast of this unpublished episode, Marius Colucci granted an interview to our colleagues from Télé Star. The latter is notably entrusted on his relations with Josée Dayan, at the helm of the series. “It’s very gratifying and flattering to have such an interesting director like her who asks you so often.“says the actor. “Every time I call her to present my wishes to her or ask for news, she sticks me in an episode! Suddenly, I will no longer dare to call her because she will believe that I am doing it out of interest“he launches, not without humor.
“It’s a machine that is quite heavy to carry”
This interview is also an opportunity for our colleagues to ask him about the Restos du Coeur, the association created by his father, and in which his brother Romain is very involved. “He is very invested in the volunteers in the centers” confirms Marius Colucci. “For my part, it is hardly compatible with what I do. It’s a machine that is quite heavy to carry, which dad hadn’t planned to reissue every year when he launched it.” he continues. “It was designed to be a “coup”, like Abbé Pierre’s Winter 54 had been… It was ultimately the fans who decided to perpetuate them” he concludes.