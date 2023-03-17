War in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin targeted by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. He is accused of having committed war crimes in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“Today, 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the situation in Ukraine: Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms. Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova” , presidential commissioner for children’s rights in Russia, the ICC said in a statement.

