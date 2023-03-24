The visit of King Carlos III to France was suspended due to the violent demonstrations

The visit to be carried out by the King Charles III to France due to the violent demonstrations that have been taking place in the streets for more than a week due to the pension reform carried out by the government of Emmanuel Macron. This was to be the first official visit that the king would make to a foreign country since his assumption after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Macron was going to hold a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

The trip that the monarch was going to make was agreed for this Sunday, where he was going to cross the English Channel to visit the neighboring nation together with the queen consort Camilla. After that, he King Charles III he was going to continue east to Germany, where he was going to stay in Berlin and Munich, not only to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but also to speak with refugees from Ukraine and becoming the first British king in history to speak in front of the Bundestag, the German parliament.

The statement was sent by the residence of the French president after a talk that Macron and Charles III they had by phone on Friday morning. In its letter, the French government indicated that its objective was to receive to the foreign king “under conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship” and that the visit, which was going to be the first as monarch, would be “rescheduled as soon as possible.”

The king’s trip had been a subject of contention during the week due to the bad timing in which it was taking place, in large part due to the strikes carried out by hundreds of workers throughout the European nation. On Thursday, the French CGT indicated that the members of the National Furniture, who are in charge of giving the flags, furniture and other such things to the government for visits and events “will not provide the red carpet for the visit of Charles III”.

Fire in Bordeaux

While the protests over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 were mostly peaceful, in Bordeaux protesters set fire to the door of the government building overnight on Thursday.

For its part, in Paris, there was also a complicated situation when the police tried to forcibly disperse the people who were marching against the government, while in the city of Rouen a woman suffered serious injuries to her hand after the explosion of a pepper spray grenade.