Requests to censor books break records in US libraries

The American Library Association is facing an alarming number of book challenges

Attempts to ban and restrict books in schools and public libraries continue to grow and hit a record in 2022, according to a new report from the American Library Association (ALA) published Thursday. The association registered more than 1,200 claims in 2022, nearly double the previous record of 2021 and by far the highest number since the ALA began collecting the data 20 years ago.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. Deborah Caldwell-Stone, who heads the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “The last two years have been exhausting, scary, outrageous.”

Thursday’s report documented not only the growing number of claims, but also their changing nature. A few years ago, complaints used to come from parents and other members of the community and were about a particular book. Now, the petitions often call for the removal of various titles and are organized by national groups like the conservative Mothers for Liberty, which says it has a mission to “unify, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.” ”.

It may interest you: Delayed imports, bureaucracy and confusion: why there are thousands of books retained in Customs

Objections were filed against more than 2,500 books last year, up from 1,858 in 2021 and just 566 in 2019. In many cases hundreds of books were challenged in a single complaint. The ALA bases its data on media reports and voluntary library notifications, and admits that the actual numbers could be much higher.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”, by Margaret Atwood, has been withdrawn from circulation in the state of Florida

Librarians across the country have reported harassment and threats of violence or legal action. “Every day, professional librarians sit down with parents to carefully determine what reading material is best suited to their children’s needs,” ALA President, said in a statement. Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada. “Now, many library workers face threats to their employment, personal safety and, in some cases, threats of legal charges for providing books to young people that they and their parents want to read.”

It may interest you: “Maus” and the critical theory of race: what happens behind the wave of book censorship in the US.

Some books have been challenged by progressive people because of racist language – especially The Adventures of Huckleberry Finnof Mark Twain-, but the vast majority of the claims were from conservatives and were directed at works with racial or LGBTIQA+ themes, he said Caldwell-Stone. Among them are genderqueerof maia kobabe; Lawn Boyof jonathan evison; The Hate U Giveof Angie Thomasand a book edition of the 1619 projecta Pulitzer Prize-winning report published by The New York Times on the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Laws easing book restrictions have been proposed or passed in Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, among other states. In Florida, where the governor, Ron DeSantishas passed laws to review reading materials and limit conversations in schools about gender identity and books about race, titles such as Looking for Alaskaof John Green; Hopeless, of colleen hooverthe dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood The Handmaid’s Tale and the illustrated book of Grace Lin Dim Sum for Everyone!.

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who was recently honored with a stamp by the United States Postal Service, is another of the writers who have suffered from book restrictions (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Most recently, Florida’s Martin County School District recalled dozens of books from its elementary and middle schools, including numerous works by the novelist Jodi Picoult and suspense books loved from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Tony Morrison and Maximum Rideof James Pattersona decision that the best-selling author criticized on Twitter as “arbitrary and bordering on the absurd.”

DeSantis He has described the reports of mass bans as a “hoax” and in a statement released this month said the allegations reveal that “some are trying to use our schools to indoctrinate.”

Some books make it back. Officials at the Duval County School District in Florida were heavily criticized for removing Roberto Clemente: The Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a children’s biography of the late Puerto Rican baseball star. In February they announced that the book would be back on the shelves and explained that they had to review it and check that it did not violate any state laws.

Source: AP

Keep reading

The era of cancellation: more and more books are banned in the United States

“Banned books”: Libraries ask students to take titles with racial themes and the LGBT+ community

With electronic books, New York gives away texts prohibited in other States (even from a Nobel Prize!)