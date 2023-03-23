SEAAL launches new digital services for its customers

On the occasion of the celebration of World Water Day, the Water and Sanitation Company of Algiers (SEAAL) launched new digital services to improve contact with its customers.

It is in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Hydraulicsdirections of water resources of the wilayas of Algiers and Tipasa as well as officials of SEAAL and the National Agency for Integrated Water Resources Management (ACT) that these announcements were made during a ceremony organized by ” The Water House » at the level of the Sablettes promenade in Algiers.

The DG of SEAAL, Lyes Mihoubiexplains that this new platform (in arabic language) will facilitate access to the citizens of the two wilayas mentioned above to the services of the company. Innovative applications, developed entirely by the internal teams of the SEAAL.

“This platform, developed by Algerian skills, contains all the necessary information concerning the company, its customers, and its services, in particular those relating to the water supply program and administrative procedures,” continued Mihoubi.

Through this application, users will be able to know the distribution program specific to their region in real time.

Water distribution in the wilaya of Algiers for Ramadan, the DG speaks

The managing director of the Water and Sanitation Company of Algiers (SEAAL) had also indicated that the company had made a special program regarding the distribution of drinking water during the holy month of Ramadan.

The CEO clarified that 60% of customers will be supplied daily. THE The remaining 40% will be supplied with water every other day.. The SEAAL has also designed a specific program aimed at improving the offer and ensuring a public service that meets the needs of citizens.