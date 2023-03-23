WhatsApp makes group chats safer

In the future, it will no longer be enough to just have an invitation link for a group chat.

WhatsApp announced 2 new features. The first update should group chats make safer. Admins can therefore decide whether a person has access to a group chat and reject unwanted guests. Previously, anyone could use a invitation link easily join, which could be provided by any member. The banners announcing the addition of a new person are typically small and easily overlooked. Especially when multiple messages flood the chat. With the innovation, WhatsApp now wants to ensure that certain information is actually shared with those users who are intended for it.

Who do you share groups with? The other update affects the communities, which WhatsApp introduced last year. Communities allows several separate groups to be merged into a new community. The update now focuses on connections with other people in the communities. This will make it easier for users to find out which groups they share with one or another user. Searching for a specific contact will bring up the group names you have in common.

