The Washington DC and New York prosecutors prepare an indictment against Donald Trump

Police authorities in the main cities of the United States are on alert for the possible arrest of the former president donald trumpafter the New York and Washington DC prosecutors prepare a formal accusation against the politician for a case where he allegedly paid money to an adult film actress to keep her quiet, in the first criminal case the ex-president would face.

The former president could go to prison if convicted.

Specialists fear that this situation will unleash demonstrations in the North American nation because the tycoon is a very divisive figure within the media and civil society. TOIn addition, some political analysts indicated that this case against donald trump It could divide Congress and significantly mark the political future of the United States, which little by little is beginning to take on campaign airs for 2024, where there will be presidential elections.

Over the weekend, in the face of potential arrest, the former president He made a post on Truth Social, the social network he owns and created after being banned from Twitter, where he called on his followers to protest against this measure. This set off the alarms since it was a situation similar to the one that occurred in the face of the attack on the capitol on January 6, where followers of donald trump they invaded the government building to express their dissatisfaction with the result at the polls.

The prosecutor’s office requested an alert from the police for possible inconveniences.

On Monday, lawyer Robert Costello testified for more than three hours due to a request from the former president’s team with the aim of discrediting the former lawyer who had Trumpwhich claimed to have paid the actress $130,000 before the 2016 elections to prevent her from talking about the relationship she had with the politician before 2016.

How the case arose

The woman in question is Stormy Daniels, who in 2018 spoke about this situation, where the businessman’s campaign group paid her $130,000 for her silence, where they forced her to sign an NDA that she accepted because, as she stated, she was afraid for the safety of your family.

According to Stormy Daniels, she accepted the money out of fear that something would happen to her family.

She is one of the biggest critics of donald trumpwho denounced not only their meeting, but also campaign finance violations and the use of privacy agreements to silence victims of sexual abuse.