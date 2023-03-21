Santiago del Moro on the arrest of Corazza: “If he is guilty, I ask for the worst punishment”

the driver of Big Brother, Santiago del Moromade reference last night to the arrest of the producer Marcelo Corazzawho is being investigated for alleged corruption of minors . In that sense, he called for “the worst punishment” if he is guilty.

In this sense, at the beginning of the program, the driver stated: “The channel has just issued a statement regarding a worker of this channel for more than 20 years called Marcelo Corazza. The accusation made against him is appalling.”

What I always ask for is absolute justice and, in case of being guilty, the worst of punishments.

And he continued: “For me personally, as a human being and as a father, it is a place that is very difficult for me to reach and what I always ask for is absolute justice and, if I am guilty, the worst punishment. I have no kind of pious look with respect to that crime”.

At the same time, he added: “I know, obviously, that if a person is accused, they have every right to defend themselves. I have the same doubts as you, the same questions as you.”

We ask for justice. Not with the boys. Not yesterday, not today, not ever.

At the same time, del moro He pointed out: “We are all in shock, with the same uncertainties that you have on the other side. We want to wait for him to declare tomorrow.” And he finished: “We ask for justice. Not with the boys. Not yesterday, not today, not ever.”