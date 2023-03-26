These are the 12 most impactful truths about erections that everyone should know

There are many myths that revolve around the pene, due to circumstances that are correct, but by mere coincidence, but it is not necessarily a norm.

The urologist and sex educator, Rena Malik shares some of the most surprising facts about erections that he learned along his career and what you believe everyone should know, such as: Did you know that the penis is not a muscle?

From baby erections to “angel lust”, here are several myths that you probably didn’t know about how your penis works.

Myths and truths about penile erections

The penis is not a muscle

Contrary to popular belief, the penis is not a muscle, rather it is composed of spongy tissue structures called cavernous body and spongy body, which are filled with blood and cause the erection of the penis

The penis breaks

Even though it doesn’t have a problem, “a penile fracture is a rare but serious injury that can occur during vigorous sexual activity”, says Malik, citing the statistic that around 1 out of every 175,000 visits to the emergency room are caused for this.

If a swollen penis bends suddenly or with force, the trauma can break the outer covering of one of the two cylindrical structures (white tunic). This can cause a fracture of the penis. Photo: BrianAJackson

Las erections solían tener espinas

That’s it. Evidence suggests that our ancient human and ape ancestors had an irregular surface on their penises, possibly to increase sensitivity, which allowed for faster ejaculation.

If you have big pies, your penis is big

Researchers have discovered that the size of your pies, along with your height, do not necessarily correspond with the size of your erect penis. Lo siento chicos.

You can reach orgasm without an erection

“It is possible to experience an orgasm without having an erection, so if you suffer from erectile dysfunction, you can still have orgasms”, says Malik.

Las erecciones succeed mientras duerme

The nocturnal tumescence of the penis, is an involuntary erection that occurs during REM sleep, and it is a generalized phenomenon. “The erections in the morning are completely normal”, says Malik.

Nocturnal erections are produced during sleep, unconsciously, without stimuli and several erections can be produced, and even the man can wake up with an erect penis. Ya that are produced in a physiological way. Photo: Istock

The length of the flaccid penis does not determine your erect size

Just as the size of the zapato is not always an accurate predictor of the length of the erect penis, neither is the length of a penis in its flaccid state, since the difference can vary enormously depending on the person.

Smoking can make your penis shrink

“You’re not getting a good flow of blood to your penis, you’re damaging those blood vessels and nerves, which causes less elasticity in those tissues and instead fibrosis or scar tissue that can make the penis shrink”, says Malik.

The mitad of your erection is inside your body

“The erectile tissue extends from the tip of your penis towards the interior and down towards the perineo”, says Malik. “This internal portion is actually attached to the pelvic floor… it is also surrounded by muscles and other tissues”.

The penis contains two cylindrical and spongy structures (cave bodies). During sexual arousal, nerve impulses increase blood flow to both cylinders. This sudden influx of blood causes an erection to expand, straighten and harden the penis. Photo: Istock

You can have an erection moments before dying

The “erections of death” or “lust of an angel”, as they are known in some way, are a rare phenomenon that occurs at the time of death, generally if the cause of death is asphyxia or hanging, due to an accumulation of blood in the pelvic area.

