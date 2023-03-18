These are the prices of beers, drinks and snacks at Vive Latino 2023

Another edition of Vive Latino arrived and with it, dozens of unforgettable moments, screams, and of course, good music accompanied by some very cold chelas and delicious food. So if you are already thirsty for the bad or if you plan to have some good drinks and hamburgers, here we leave you the prices of beers, drinks and snacks at Vive Latino 2023.

Prices of beers, drinks and snacks at Vive Latino 2023

Remember that everything you buy at Vive Latino 2023 will be through cashless, this means that you will not be able to pay anything in cash. Then, you must go to the tents to put money on your bracelet (this is free) and you can pay wool with cash or card.

Photo: Deja Gomez

Price of drinks at Vive Latino 2023

Indian Beer (2 cans) – $130

Heineken Original (2 latas) – $160

Heineken Silver (2 latas) – $160

Heineken 0.0 sin alcohol – $70

Tecate 0.0 without alcohol – $50

Sol Clamato – $110

Sol Mangoyada – $110

Soft drinks – $50

Epura Water – $45 (remember that there will be hydration points with free water)

Price of snacks at Vive Latino 2023

Doritos – $50

Picafrese – $5

Candy Lollipops – $15

Panditas and gummies – $40

This edition of Vive Latino is quite important because we will be able to live a lot of nostalgia with band reunions that will make us remember those times when WhatsApp and Instagram did not yet exist, what is more, we will see acts by bands that had not played together for more than a decade.

Austin TV, The Black Crowes, Plastilina Mosh, Los Dynamite, Los Bunkersamong others, will be one of the bands that we listened to in adolescence and that will surely give us a great nostalgia at Vive Latino 2023.

This music festival is one of the most important in Mexico and Latin America, in fact, it has been recognized worldwide on several occasions. So come prepared with money, comfortable tennis shoes, and a jacket because the rain has already started. Here we leave you a guide with recommendations and what you need to know so that you can enjoy Vive Latino 2023 to the fullest.

