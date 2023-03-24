They arrested Javier “N”, a man who set his wife on fire

Javier “N” was arrested for trying to kill his partner. Photo: SSPC

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported that they arrested a man who sprayed and set his partner on fire with gasoline after a jealous argument.

In a statement, the agency detailed that it detained in the Mexico City to Xavier “N”accused of attempted femicide of his partner identified as Lourdes “N”.

The arrest warrant was executed by elements of the Femicide Prosecutor of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM); of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), through the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO), and of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

According to the first investigations shared by the SSPCon March 24, 2022, Xavier “N”52 years old, was with Lourdes “N” at his home, located in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, when the man began to argue with his partner out of jealousy.

The authorities point out that the crime of feminicide decreased its incidence compared to data from 2018. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR / CUARTOSCURO)

“The assailant threw gasoline at the victim’s body and set it on fire, which caused serious injuries to his face and hands,” detailed the agency in charge of Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

It was reported that state and federal agents detected that Xavier “N” fled to Morelos and later to the Mexico Citywhere he was arrested on March 18.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection specified that the arrest of Xavier “N” it was done in strict adherence to the National Law on the Use of Force and with respect for human rights.

The man was transferred to Social Readaptation Center “Dr. Sergio Garcia Ramirez”known as the Chiconautla prison, in Ecatepec, Edomex.

Just on February 4 of this year, another case of violence against women occurred in the San Isidro Atlautenco neighborhood, also in the municipality of Ecatepec.

Femicides in Mexico. Image: Infobae Mexico / Jovani Pérez

Jonathan “N”, 26, doused his 21-year-old sister with gasoline, setting her on fire. An alert call was received by the command center of the Mexican municipality, which used a helicopter to transfer the woman to a hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

It was reported that Yessica “N”an acupuncture student, suffered first and second degree burns on 60% of his face and extremities of his body.

Jonathan “N”who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack, was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, where he is charged with the crime of attempted femicide.

During the March 22 morning conference of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodriguez reported that in the month of February there was a 26% reduction in femicides in Mexico, compared to the figures for December 2018.

The official announced that 75 cases were registered in the month of February, which represents a reduction of 25.7%, since in the first month of the administration of President López Obrador, 101 cases were reported.

The head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that femicides decreased in Mexico in the first two months of 2023. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

“It is very clear how the crimes of the federal jurisdiction have come down, here they are, in the majority of them down, except for crimes with firearms and explosives, which have been on the rise due to arrests,” said the head of the SSPC.

In the case of malicious homicides, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said that from January to February of this year, 2,282 cases were reported, which represents a reduction of 21.1%, compared to the 2,893 homicides that occurred in December. of 2018.