They detect a new risk in TikTok after a viral challenge that encourages faking a disappearance

Mexico is one of the countries in which cases of disappearances are a serious problem.

Currently, worldwide there is a digital community that exceeds 5 billion worldwide.

In Mexico alone, it has been reported that just over 92 million Internet users have an active profile on some of the social networks.

It is no secret to anyone that social networks are today a strong determinant of society’s behavior, an aspect highly promoted by content creators, influencer marketing and viral trends, however, not all of these trends can result in something beneficial, there are those that can even put the physical and moral integrity of Internet users at risk, which is why governments and the digital community sometimes set off alarms for certain content, Such is the case of a recent viral challenge on TikTok, which has set off alarm bells, as it encourages people to fake their disappearance.

The use of social networks in Mexico

According to the most recent report provided by We are Social, It is estimated that the digital community already exceeds 5,100 million Internet users worldwide, of which it is estimated that at least 4,700 have an active profile within one of the available social networks, a figure that demonstrates the growing impact of this technology within the new normality.

In the case of Mexico, it has been indicated that just over 94 million people use the Internet, of which at least 92 million have an active profile within the different social networks, which places the national territory in the second place in terms of active Internet users in Latin America, only below Brazil.

viral trends

Globally, one of the main drivers of the growth of the Internet are the viral trends fostered by content creatorscontent that can be widely beneficial for Internet users, because adding to these strategies they can achieve a quick position within the taste of Internet users.

However, within the network there is content that can violate credibility and even put the physical and moral integrity of Internet users at risk, because by seeking positioning they recreate negative patterns and behaviors, which can even lead to legal, health problems. and until death.

New viral challenge on TikTok turns on alerts

Recently Mexican government authorities, as well as the digital community, began to warn about a growing trend, especially among young Internet users, lwhich is encouraged to fake a disappearance in order to create controversy and digital conversation, act that has been classified as widely dangerous, because Mexico is one of the countries in which the levels of cases of disappearance are alarming.

